Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Simon Bridges about the Government rejecting a company's proposal to build a hydro-electric power scheme on a pristine West Coast river.

On with the show:

Dr Greg Bryan:

We talk to AgResearch's principal scientist who's recently returned from the US where the Crown Research Institute is conducting field trails of the genetically modified HME ryegrass which promises reductions in GHG emissions from ruminants, greater tolerance to drought and higher yields.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader to save us from the 'dam' madness of the government plus we look at who's performing, and who's not, on the Opposition benches.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Animal Protein Analyst reviews the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report and we look at the staggering reliance the red meat sector has on the Chinese market (with 51 per cent of sheep meat and 38 per cent of beef going there).

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real estate takes his monthly look at the rural market which has seen a 50 per cent drop in total sales revenue since the peak in 2014.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says egg farmers have now joined the cow cockies when it comes to doing it tough across the ditch plus we talk about the drought that refuses to break.

Dean Rabbidge:

We talk to the winner of the 2016 winner of the Zanda McDonald Award with entries closing tomorrow for the 2020 Award.