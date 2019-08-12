A stoush between farmers and environmentalists has erupted over winter grazing practices in northern Southland. Activists taking photos at night on a Mossburn farm led to the farmer staging a barbecue with friends across the road from the environmentalists' property. Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has launched a taskforce to look into animal welfare and environmental concerns around winter grazing. Now that the Government has stepped up to investigate, should the environmentalists back down?

Mossburn farmer and local Southland District Councillor John Douglas, who has been caught of the middle of the stand-off, speaks to The Country's Jamie Mackay about the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.