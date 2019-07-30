Environmentalist Angus Robson this week launched a campaign against the practice of winter grazing, where cattle are strip fed a crop. Cattle can be left standing in mud, especially if it has been raining. This can become problematic in a wet winter, and sometimes causes sediment and nitrates to flow into waterways. Robson had support from animal rights group SAFE, which called winter grazing unacceptable. The Country's Jamie Mackay speaks to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor on whether this was "fake news", and why farmers need to be more vigilant than ever in this digital age.

Scroll down to listen

