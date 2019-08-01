BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Moving the Great Waipū Milk Off to Waipū's Coronation Hall this year proved an inspired idea, as this year's crowd would have struggled to fit into the Yourvet clinic, where it was held in previous years.

The contest is now in its fifth year and around 140 people came along to watch the fun and test their skill on a mechanical bull.

The bull proved a hit with young and old, with very few managing to stay aboard for longer than a few seconds.

Roars from the enthusiastic bull-riding watchers drowned out the Scottish themed quiz run by MC Jenny

