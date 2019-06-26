After extensive damage caused by a car crash to the Whareroa Farm wall, builders of the original wall stonemasons Sascha Wassong and Simon Fern have worked with volunteers to rebuild the wall.

Offering to rebuild it pro bono and assisted by Whareroa Guardians' volunteers, Whareroa trustee Ian Redward co-ordinated the project.

The Department of Conservation funded materials and a group of volunteers worked hard with Sascha and Simon for three Saturdays bringing it back to its original state.

In total more than 100 volunteer hours were donated as well as refreshments, morning teas and barbecue lunches.

Advertisement

The wall was built in 2011 to honour those in the community who had worked to save Whareroa Farm from being sold for subdivision. Some of the original Guardians have since died including foundation trustees Leon Kiel, John Lancashire and John Porter.

The wall is a reminder of the community's commitment to Whareroa Farm and its role now as a recreation reserve.