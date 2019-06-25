New Zealand is being plagued by a rat infestation. Pest controllers have reported that the population of this rodent has doubled this year in all major cities across the country, according to . So, does this really seem to be a problem scurrying around in Tauranga? Reporter Shauni James talks to local pest controllers and residents about current rat problems and encounters.

Some Tauranga people are having trouble with rats at their homes - and one pest controller says this is probably his busiest season in five years.

There has been an explosion in rat numbers in both forests and

Related articles:

How to protect your home from rats