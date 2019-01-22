A cool breeze kept conditions pleasant at the 107th annual Banks Peninsula A&P Show at Little River over the weekend.



Horses dominated the main ring at the show, while cattle were noticeably absent due to the mycoplasma bovis outbreak.



That left sheep to steal the show, with one farmer's new addition to his flock proving to be a real winner, with a supreme sheep award.

The win was "a pleasant surprise," for sheep breeder Ben Butterick, although he knew his ram was special.

"I know he's a good ram. Otherwise I wouldn't have brought him home from Gore."

Butterick bought the Hampshire ram at the Gore A&P Association South Island Premier Ram Auction for just over $7000 but he said it was not the most expensive animal purchased.

"When I was there a Tencel I think was sold for eight."