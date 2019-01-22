For the second year in a row, a Perendale ram is the top selling ram at the Gore A&P Association South Island Premier Ram Auction.

The ram, owned by Pip Wilson, of Waikaka, sold for $8200, which was $400 down on the top price last year.

The nine breeds, totalling 241 rams, were offered at the auction held at the showgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Pip Wilson holds her Perendale ram which sold for the top price of $8200 at the Gore Ram Sale on Tuesday. Photo / Kayla Hodge

Committee member Trevor McCall said Perendales had been selling well for the past four years at the auction.

Advertisement

''They're sort of flavour at the month.

Read more: Ram takes honours at Little River A&P Show

''Perendale breeders have really improved them conformation-wise, number of lambs born and mothering ability,'' McCall said.

Buyer Ben Butterick, (left) of La Mac Hampshire Stud, Kaituna and seller Geoff Macfarlane, of Four Winds Hampshire Stud, Te Anau, with the Hampshire ram. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

He had even noticed a difference in the nature of the Perendales when he was helping move the sheep through the yards.

''You can deal with them a lot better now - they're not jumping over everything like they used to.''

Texels were also enjoying popularity with the top price being $8000.

''They would have had the best sale they've had probably for four or five years.

Peter and Marion Black, of Ermedale, sold this 18-month-old Texel ram for $8000 at the Gore A&P Association South Island Premier Ram Auction. Photo / Supplied

''There was only one ram that didn't sell through the ring.''

Twenty-five Texels were offered for sale.

The Border Leicester sale did not go as well as in other years.

''There just wasn't the buyers there.''

Four Winds Hampshire Stud owner Geoff Macfarlane, of Te Anau, sold a Hampshire ram for $7200.

It was bought by Ben Butterick and his grandmother Pat Butterick , of La Mac Hampshire Stud, Kaituna, Banks Peninsula.

Macfarlane thought the price was close to a record for the breed.

- Additional reporting from Sandy Eggleston

