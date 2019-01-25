A spate of trailer thefts before Christmas included one belonging to a local Freemasons group and used to transport charity fundraising firewood. However a local farmer has offered to replace it.

After an article in the Horowhenua Chronicle, Freemasons group master Brian Evans says he has been inundated with offers to help, including replacing the trailer, which was never recovered.

"We had a very pleasing response to the story printed in the Chronicle with many offers of support, including a very kind gesture from a local farmer in Sorenson Road, Levin, to replace the stolen trailer," Mr Evans said.

The farmer was not named.

The trailer was stolen in early December from the corner of Bolton Street and SH1in Levin, where it had been parked and locked, with a full load of wood, for just 15 minutes.

Owner Peter Rogers said at the time noises that sounded like an angle-grinder cutting metal had been heard and by the time someone in the house had got their shoes on and rushed to the road, the trailer was nowhere to be seen.

He said the trailer's theft would severely hamper the group's efforts to help others.

Hundreds of loads had been collected over the previous couple of years by the group's volunteers to help support community initiatives, including youth project CACTUS.

However, after the replacement offer, the group's work would be able to continue, which they were rapt about.

"This will enable the members to continue the good work of benevolence in the community," Mr Evans said.

"A good outcome has been achieved, despite the thieves."

Around the time of the theft, police launched a new project in conjunction with the Motor Trade Association (MTA) after an alarming spike in the number of trailers stolen in the Central District.

The project means that when a trailer is taken to an MTA member for a Warrant of Fitness, the owner will be provided with advice to prevent its theft, and will also have the opportunity to have the registration number welded on to the drawbar of the trailer.