Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looks into animal welfare in New Zealand rodeo with chief veterinary officer of the NZ Veterinary Association, Helen Beattie.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture kicks off 2019 with comments on animal cruelty and rodeos, food sabotage, the sustainability of the Taratahi and Telford agricultural training institutions and whether Simon Bridges will see out 2019, as the shadow of Judith Collins looms.

Helen Beattie:

The New Zealand Veterinary Association's chief veterinary officer tackles the contentious animal cruelty issues associated with rodeos.

Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent, who goes by the moniker of Farmer Tom, says no one knows quite how the big Brexit vote will play out tomorrow but he says it could present a real opportunity for New Zealand farmers.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who comments on interest and exchange rates and the opportunities Brexit could present.

Hamish Walker/Kieran McAnulty:

Today's panel features two young rural MPs from different islands with differing political persuasions.