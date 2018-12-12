Residents of Masters Rd, which runs south from the Kaitaia Awaroa Road east of Ahipara, have erected a sign warning that the first kilometre needs to be negotiated with care.

The sign states: "This hill is a health and safety risk which the (Far North District) council is ignoring until someone is injured or killed."

A group of residents said the problems were many. The hill was so steep that some drivers, especially of heavy vehicles, were unable to gain traction if they had to stop, the watertable was in desperate need of attention, the surface was at times corrugated, at times rutted by stormwater, and at times "like driving on marbles".

The major concern was that the descent towards the main road was at one point so narrow, and so close to a sheer drop-off, that residents feared a fatality was inevitable.

The road served 21 properties, including three farms and a winery, and carried significant traffic, including cattle trucks. Once beginning the descent, a heavy vehicle would not be able to stop, leaving a driver who met another vehicle that was not well to the left with two choices — to run over it or drive into the abyss on his left.

One resident had placed markers on the road to warn drivers of the drop-off, but they had been graded over the edge.

The narrowest point was the first corner on the descent, where a power pole stood almost on the road.

The residents said they had been complaining to the council for years, to no avail, hence the warning sign. They had been told that a council engineer would look at the road, probably in January, but the latest council roading matrix had placed it at #488 on the list.

"The council is turning this road into a track," one resident said.

"If someone is severely injured or killed, the council will be liable. It knows the condition this road is in. It knows it's dangerous, and won't be able to say it wasn't aware of that."