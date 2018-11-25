After a four-week, full school focus, rural Weber School held its annual athletics day. Principal Janine Satchwell said the students had continued to improve over the four weeks and on the day they persevered and most importantly, had a whole lot of fun. Satchwell said there was a wonderful turnout of parents and whanau who, as always, supported all the students to be the best that they can be. Student Charlie Kjestrup, 10, shared his day with Dannevirke News readers.

By Charlie Kjestrup

Weber School student

Bang! As the two pieces of wood clash together, I take off down the straight like a spooked stag.

My heart starts to pump going into the second lap, the pressure was on as Luca passed me and I know I needed to pass him back.

Heading into the last corner it's a sprint between Luca and me. We touch side by side and I edge in front of him and cross the line in 4th place. At the finish line I fell over and my mate Henry helped me up.

Angus Prouting, clearing 1.35cm at the Weber School athletics.

The next event was the shotput which is not my favourite. But after that was long jump, everyone had three goes, my best was 3.28m. That jump I ran fast up to the mat, then propelled forward to fly into the soft sand.

Then it was high jump. I fell at 1m and was disappointed because I believe I could have jumped higher.

Then the discus, I tried my hardest, but was not good enough for top three. Anyway Ferg and I squirted each other with our water bottles, which was great fun.

At the end was 60m sprints. I got off to a slow start and could hear Mr Prouting cheering Ferg, which made me find another gear. I passed Ferg and Craig to narrowly win.

Trinity Ormsby-Chemis makes a flying leap at the Weber School athletics.

I love athletics, it makes me push myself to do my best and to learn skills to make me do even better. I hope I get into the interschool athletics and represent Weber School to the best of my ability.