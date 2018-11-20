Today on The Country, Executive Producer Rowena Duncum is battling some serious system gremlins as the show goes off-air due to technical difficulties.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

Today the Minister of Agriculture talks about the New Zealand Agricultural Show, his confidence in eradicating M. bovis, changes to the NAIT system, the Regional Development Fund and looks back over his 25 years in parliament.

Advertisement

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's CEO takes us through the latest Rabobank Agribusiness Monthly report, looks forward to taking part in the Horowhenua Taste Trail and the Rabobank Good Deeds working bee at Whareama School on Friday November 30.

Kieran Fowler:

Dunedin-based NZ gumboot throw champ from the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games who finished 3rd at the world champs in Finland in July, has re-claimed his title at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch – the event which set him down the gumboot throw path 12 months ago!