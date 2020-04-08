Content brought to you by Rabobank.

Andy Borland has been appointed as the new chair of Rabobank New Zealand Limited.

Borland succeeds Sir Henry van der Heyden, who is standing down from the board due to regulatory changes.

Borland has served as a Rabobank New Zealand director since 2016, and is the managing director of leading New Zealand diversified agribusiness Scales Group.

Chairman of the global Rabobank Group Wiebe Draijer said Borland's appointment as New Zealand chair would provide a smooth and seamless transition at the helm of the bank's New Zealand board.

"Andy has an enormous wealth of knowledge and experience in New Zealand's agribusiness sector and equally in banking and finance. Coupled with this, he has a

very close understanding of Rabobank's New Zealand business through the three years

he has served on the bank's board," said Draijer.

"We are fortunate to have the stability afforded by the role of chairman transferring to

another pair of such capable hands at a time of great volatility and uncertainty across the

world."





Borland joined the board of Rabobank New Zealand in November 2016. He has been

managing director of Scales Group since 2011, joining the company in 2007 after a 20-

year career in banking.

He is also currently chair of Akaroa Salmon Limited, Primary Collaboration New Zealand

Limited and Primary Collaboration New Zealand (Shanghai) Co. Limited, and a director

of George H Investments Limited.

Draijer thanked the departing directors for their service to the board.

He also paid tribute to Sir Henry van der Heyden for his "enormous contribution to Rabobank New Zealand in the eight years he has served as a director, and as chair since 2017".

Van der Heyden, former chairman Fonterra, will remain as chair of Rabobank Australia Limited.