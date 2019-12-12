Content brought to you by Fonterra.

It has been a "super stressful" time for some South Island farmers who are dealing with the aftermath of flooding says Judith Swales.

"It's been devastating" Fonterra's CEO for Asia Pacific told The Country's Rowena Duncum.

The co-op had been working closely with Civil Defence this week in response to the flooding of the Rangitata River.

"Our focus obviously has been on making sure that our farmer employees are safe and that we're picking up and processing as much milk as we possibly can".

About 15 of Fonterra farmers' properties were flooded and the Farm Source team were doing everything they could to support them said Swales.

Fonterra had to divert milk from the Clandeboye site to the Darfield site as the bridges over the Rangitata were shut. Some milk also headed north across the Cook Strait.

"We changed some of our milk collections from a night pick up to a morning pick up and vice versa".

Swales said Fonterra really appreciated the flexibility farmers had shown in adjusting to the flood conditions, especially at this time of year as it was "just what you don't need before Christmas".

Also in today's interview: Swales talked about how Fonterra is doing in the Australian and South East Asian markets and highlighted some of the co-op's community achievements.