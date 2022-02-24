Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

New Zealand Milk Products (NZMP) has recently picked up some new awards for its Organic Butter – Carbonzero Certified.

NZMP is Fonterra's brand of dairy ingredients and solutions, providing one of the broadest dairy ingredient offerings in the world.

Organic Butter – Carbonzero Certified won the "Most Innovative Dairy Product Award" at the Gulfood Innovation Awards 2022 - hot off the heels of its "Sustainability Innovation Award" at the Food Ingredients Europe in 2021.

It was the first time NZMP had won something at the Gulfood Innovation Awards, General Manager for Dairy Foods at Fonterra, Donna McBride said.

"Our entry was judged by an industry-leading jury panel against hundreds of others from around the world," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

NZMP's submission focused primarily on the work Fonterra was doing in reducing emissions across the value chain, McBride said.

"This included touching on our new sustainability ambition around net zero and the work that we at Fonterra have been doing through the Co-operative Difference."

Other sustainability achievements include the game-changing innovations underway to reduce methane emissions on-farm and the work the co-op has already done to move out of coal.

There was a real drive for sustainability at the moment and achieving a carbonzero certification for products like Organic Butter was a great way for the co-op to help its customers and the environment in the short-term; whilst working towards its net zero aspirations, McBride said.

"Seventy-two per cent of customers globally are expressing an interest in brands that actively communicate achievements around sustainability.

"The introduction of carbonzero ingredients is another way in which us at NZMP can help the customers leverage Fonterra's sustainability solutions."

New Zealand dairy farms already had one of the world's lowest on-farm carbon footprints - approximately one third of the global average, she said.

"So this puts NZMP in a really strong position to offer sustainability solutions that help customers reduce their environmental impact."