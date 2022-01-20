Fonterra working towards long-term goals in 2022

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra is in a strong position to "kick into the next gear" in 2022, the co-op's Chief Operating Officer Fraser Whineray says.

While 2021 was a "significant year" with a number of challenges, Fonterra had still made "great progress" with its strategy and in publishing its long-term aspirations, Whineray told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"This year we've got to make much more progress towards those goals."

This includes focusing on divesting the co-op's integrated Chilean business and deciding the most appropriate ownership model for Fonterra Australia.

The co-op will also look at narrowing down and prioritising the areas in nutrition science, where it can build a competitive advantage.

Hitting environment, people and business performance targets was also a priority for Fonterra, Whineray said.

"[We need to] have the right capabilities in our people to be able to complete all that and of course, hold the business in very steady shape."

Chief Operating Officer at Fonterra, Fraser Whineray. Photo / Supplied

One part of the co-op that's in particularly steady shape is Fonterra's Edendale site in Southland, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.

Whineray said he was planning to visit the site and was keen to try a local delicacy.

"I'm looking forward to a couple of cheese rolls next Thursday."

Sustainability was another major part of Fonterra's long-term strategy and 2022 provided more opportunities to become a leader in this area, Whineray said.

"As a co-op, a couple of our priorities are continuing that march to get out of coal by 2037 and cracking the ruminant methane puzzle."

Next month the He Waka Eke Noa partnership will consult with farmers on the options for greenhouse gas emissions pricing.

On behalf of the partnership, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Federated Farmers will be hosting a nationwide roadshow and a series of webinars.

It was important that farmers took part in these events and had their say, Whineray said.

"We really encourage farmers to get involved so we can get their feedback."

Listen below:

Whineray would also get to check out Fonterra's progress in sustainability next week, after his visit to the Edendale site.

"I'm going to pop up the line to Stirling in Otago and have a look at how our biomass boiler's progressing as well."

The boiler is Fonterra's first 100 per cent renewable thermal energy site, following the previous conversions of Te Awamutu and Brightwater.

Finally, Fonterra is working on a 20-month project supported by its Living Water Partnership with the Department of Conservation.

The project will help on-farm advisors grow their understanding of biodiversity, which would ultimately benefit Farm Environment Plans, Whineray said.

"There is a lot of interest from farming communities and farm advisors to protect and restore biodiversity on farms and our job is to make it easy and cost-effective."