Fonterra study shows milk could help with mental health

Milk is known as a superfood that builds muscle and strengthens bones but could it also help with mental health?

A study by Fonterra has yielded promising results.

Dr Maher Fuad, a research clinician at Fonterra’s Research and Development Centre, has been looking into the milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) and its effect on healthy adults’ mental wellbeing.

“The milk fat globule membrane … includes compounds like phospholipids, which are known for their important role in brain function,” Fuad explained to The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

“We wanted to see if consuming more MFGM could improve a person’s mental health.”

Fuad said the study revealed that an increase in MFGM intake could significantly decrease the stress and anxiety levels in a healthy adult.

Fuad conducted the study along with experts from the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

“We had a total of 122 healthy adults participate in the study and they were identified as experiencing mild to moderate stress.”

Participants were randomly assigned to one of three groups; one received a high dose of MFGM, one a low dose, and one was given a placebo.

“The participants were surveyed at the beginning of the study, six weeks and 12 weeks after the start of taking Fonterra’s Nutiani phospholipid ingredient and we use the survey answers to measure the MFGM effect.”

Fuad said researchers were “delighted” with the results – and not just in New Zealand.

He had just presented the findings at the ISSFAL (International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids) 2023 Congress in France where they were also well received.

“Many are just as excited about it as us.”

He said previous research similar to this had helped Fonterra develop world-leading ingredients such as milk protein concentrate or probiotics.

As the study was a world-first using this ingredient, further research was needed to validate and expand on the findings, Fuad said.

“But the stage has been set for MFGM supplementation as a potential tool to enhance mental well-being.”