Trish Rankin:

We talk to a high-profile Taranaki dairy farmer who is putting her money (and milk) where her mouth is when it comes to backing the rural food charities, Meat the Need and Feed Out.





Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather man on meteorologists picking the potential for a blast of snow across parts of New Zealand next week – while a rare phenomenon now unfolding over Antarctica could spell more “active weather” later in August.

A low-pressure system moving in from the Tasman Sea is forecast to collide with cold air blowing up from the Southern Ocean - bringing the possibility of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

The risk for heaviest snow looked to be in the southern Canterbury High Country and northern parts of inland Otago, at elevations of 800m and possibly lower levels.

Paul Walker:

A Bay of Plenty dairy farmer and Farmstrong champion talks about his tips for getting through the winter slog, with calving etc.

Barry Soper:

Our political pundit ponders Kamala Harris, Darleen Tana, child abuse and a podcast on David Lange.

Listen below: