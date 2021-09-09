Fonterra continues to expand apprenticeship programme

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Applications for the 2021 apprentice intake opened last week for Fonterra, with 23 positions up for grab.

The apprentice positions start in January next year and are based all over the country - from Northland to Southland.

Fonterra was continuing to expand the programme as part of the co-op's 2020 commitment, where 13 apprentices had started in January this year.

Fonterra had also commitment to expanding the apprenticeship programme by taking on an additional 44 apprentices over two years

For this year's intake Fonterra aims to employ 23 apprentices - depending on how many apprentices were needed.

There is one intake of apprentices every year, and applicants have to be 16 or older to qualify.

A lot of effort went into providing quality employment and training in the regions, Fonterra's Managing Director of Co-operative Affairs Mike Cronin said.

There were four different apprentice disciplines to choose from, he told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"Mechanical, fleet services, electrical and probably unsurprisingly - dairy processing - they're really good and well run programmes."

Programmes take anywhere between two and a half years to four years to complete, with the length of time depending on the chosen field.

The programmes were also accredited under NZQA, level three and level four qualification, which was "fantastic," Cronin said.

"On top of that, you're part of a business, so you get some broader life skills, being part of the real-life work experience."

Cronin encouraged anyone thinking about being an apprentice at Fonterra to apply today.

"We've got some not-bad people working in this mighty co-op too - so it's quite a good experience."

Meanwhile, Fonterra's Farm Source stores outside the Auckland region had re-opened their doors again on Wednesday.

The safety of the co-op's teams, customers and communities remained a top priority and Fonterra was playing it safe by following some simple guidelines, Cronin said.

"If you come in to one of our Farm Source stores outside Auckland, you've got to slap on a mask, you've got to scan and sign in, and do the two metres [social distancing] thing. It's a bit like when you go to a supermarket."

Click and collect was still available for those who preferred and was how stores in the Auckland region would continue to operate, Cronin said.

"This is a really important time for farmers and we've just got to keep those essential supplies flowing."