Farmstrong: Sheep and beef farmer Jack Cocks on ‘celebrating your wins’

Once recovered he was asked to give talks on his journey to recovery and how he rose above adversity.

While he felt good to be able to offer advice to others, he felt he needed to learn more so he enrolled in Kellogg’s Rural Leadership programme at Lincoln University to enable him to understand more about resilience and wellbeing.

“As farmers, we’re buffeted by so many external factors beyond our control that it’s easy to focus on the negatives and forget about the good things that are constantly happening,” he told Farmstrong.

“That’s why it’s important to celebrate your wins.

“Instead of thinking, ‘it’s too dry’ or ‘there’s a big snow on the way’ or ‘the dollar’s too high’, why not celebrate the fact that your ewes are in tremendous order, your feed is finishing your lambs well, or your animal health programme means your cattle are healthier than ever.

“If you stop to notice and celebrate these things – and it could be as simple as just writing them down – I’m convinced it keeps you and your business in good shape.”

The Country’s Jamie Mackay asked Cocks to tell him about his “lowest of low” points and how he dug himself out of it.

During the years of recovery for Cocks, there were a couple of years when things improved.

He said whenever he needed to gather strength to carry on, he would remember how he felt when he was well and what he did to keep himself on top of his game.

Listen below:

The three things are “stopping, noticing and celebrating” and that continues into his everyday life now, he said.

Cocks appreciates his life at Mt Nicholas Station, farming 36,000 hectares, running 29,000 Merinos and 2000 Herford cattle, 2000m above sea level — he knows life doesn’t get much better.

