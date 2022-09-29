Farmstrong's Live Well, Farm Well Podcast: Jack Cocks

Jack Cocks and his family. Photo / Supplied

Jack Cocks, who runs Mt Nicholas sheep station, almost died from an aneurysm in 2013.

His recovery took years and involved multiple surgeries and setbacks.

But Cocks was determined to return to farming and worked incredibly hard to achieve that.

Now he's 90 per cent recovered and back farming.

During his recovery, Cocks took note of what helped him the most, which he now utilises to share with other farmers about how they can deal with adversity.

Here, Cocks speaks to The Country's Rowena Duncum about his courageous recovery, subsequent surgeries and setbacks, and the knowledge and perspective he's gained along the way.

About Farmstrong:

Farming is a job with a unique set of challenges.

Many are hard to predict or control. They range from climate events like drought and flood to fluctuations in commodity prices, changing government legislation and new technology.

Along with these external factors, come the demands of running any business – financial and production planning, managing cash flow, hiring and managing staff, succession planning etc.

These pressures aren't going to disappear so it's vital that farmers develop the skills and resilience to cope.

Research shows many farmers are great at looking after their equipment and stock, but, like other New Zealanders, they can neglect their own wellbeing.

As an industry, we can't afford to let these pressures reach the point where they damage productivity and affect the lives of families.

Farmstrong is an initiative to help farmers, growers and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.

Find out more about Farmstrong here.