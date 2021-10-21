DairyNZ encouraging rural communities to get vaccinated

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

A social media video launched by DairyNZ last week is strongly encouraging rural communities, particularly farmers, to get behind the nationwide drive for vaccinations.

New data released by the University of Otago suggests vaccinations are around 10 per cent lower in rural areas – putting Kiwi farms, rural communities and supply chains at risk.

Rural areas including Northland, Bay of Plenty and the West Coast all have some areas where up to 40 per cent of the population are yet to be vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, the biggest push for vaccinations has fallen right in the middle of the busiest time of year on-farm with calving, lambing, then mating," DairyNZ Covid-19 response manager, Hamish Hodgson said

"But now is a great time to nudge our teams to take the opportunity to get vaccinated."

DairyNZ had supported farmers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic by providing good practice on-farm information.

This included what would happen if a staff member got Covid-19 on-farm, along with broader advocacy work to minimise the staff shortage, Hodgson said.

"With around half of dairy farms short-staffed, it's critical everyone stays in good health and farm teams can also help protect the wider community, by being vaccinated."

Listen to Brian Kelly interview Hamish Hodgson about vaccinations on The Country Sport Breakfast below:

If someone on the farm team contracted Covid-19, it would be far more disruptive than "a couple of trips to town," Hodgson said.

"Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing you can do to protect your farm business from Covid-19."

In addition to pressures on-farm, people living rurally are usually further from vaccination centres (which may be open limited hours) and have unreliable phone or internet to book appointments.

"Some rural areas haven't had easy access to vaccination sites, which makes it difficult when things are busy on-farm," Hodgson said.

"We are encouraging more rural-specific sites to be set up to help give farmers and their communities better access."

The vaccination video features a range of great Kiwis – from comedian Te Radar to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, including political leaders, farmers, farming leaders and their families.

The video has reached around 300,000 Kiwis since last Friday – and is online here.

Rural communities are encouraged to book their vaccinations online at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz.

Find out more about Covid-19 and farming on DairyNZ's website here.