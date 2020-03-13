Dirty Money (Netflix)

Back for a second season, each episode of Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney's investigative docuseries tackles a different case of fraudulent and corrupt behaviour from some of America's biggest companies. Banking scandals, real estate schemes and toxic plastics are just some of the topics covered in the new episodes. After last season's episode on Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner's real estate empire is put under the microscope. Streaming now.

The Lion King (Disney +)

Revisit one of Disney's most beloved tales with the remake starring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce and John Oliver, among others. The cast and larger-than-life animation lift the classic to new heights. Simba and the rest of the pride as photo-realistic lions couldn't be more adorable. Streaming now.

Neighbours (TVNZ 2 and OnDemand)

The beloved Australian soap celebrates 35 years this month. Double episodes will air from Monday, followed by the anniversary-week spectacular the week after. Love is in the air with a wedding every episode, but it wouldn't be a soap without a few deaths too. Expect a few old faces to return to Ramsay St. Surely not Kylie? From Monday.

Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

Netflix has had a mixed run with movies - from the highs of Uncut Gems and The Irishman to the not-so-highs of The Last Thing He Wanted and, potentially, this action-comedy. Mark Wahlberg plays Spenser, a disgraced former cop who investigates after two officers are murdered on the day he's released from prison.