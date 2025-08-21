Advertisement
Premium

Xero board faces ‘first strike’ over CEO’s $26m pay package

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Nearly half of Xero's investors voted against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting today. Xero has been paying US$15.2m ($26.1m) to chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Photo / Xero

Xero investors, uneasy about high United States-style remuneration packages among its top executives, have fired a first shot of discontent at directors willing to pay big for talent.

At Xero’s annual meeting on Thursday, almost half of the shareholders who voted rejected adopting the company’s remuneration report, which was issued

