US election: Facebook's plan to stop Donald Trump declaring victory early

Facebook will "add a label" if any US election candidates try claiming an unverified win on election night. Photo / 123rf

Social media giant Facebook will "add a label" if any US election candidates try to claim an unverified win on election night - just as reports surface that President Trump will attempt to declare "premature victory".

Axois has reported that Donald Trump is planning to declare an early victory on election night if it looks as though he is ahead, even if the news networks have not declared a result.

Trump responded to the story from North Carolina, saying it was a "false report".

"We'll look at what happens," he told reporters.

"I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election, I think it's a terrible thing where states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing and that's very bad – you know what that one thing is."

It is not the first time Trump has refused to rule out declaring victory prematurely.

Chris Wallace: "Will you pledge tonight that you will not declare victory until the election has been independently verified?"



Trump: "I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully."



...



Joe Biden: "Yes."#Debates2020 https://t.co/c9Dy8r34qa pic.twitter.com/RMNol9TcMo — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

There is unlikely to be an official result on election night as large numbers of postal votes need to be counted.

An unprecedented number of Americans have been voting by mail (despite some attempts to prevent them) due to long lines and large crowds on election day – ordinarily an annoyance but now an existential threat due to the coronavirus.

While Trump, and other politicians, may try to claim victory on election night, Facebook won't be having it.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has previously announced the steps it will take to make sure his company isn't used to spread misleading information, or sow doubt, about the outcome of the election.

"If any candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the results are in, we'll add a label to their post educating that official results are not yet in and directing people to the official results," he said.

"There could be a period of intense claims and counterclaims as the final results are counted," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page in September, adding the company was preparing to help after votes are cast on Tuesday.

I just shared our community update and business results for the quarter. We're building new products and experiences... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Facebook's "Voting Information Centre" will "prepare people for the possibility that it may take a while to get official results" and also provide "authoritative information about election results".

Like it does with its fact-checking operations, Facebook will rely on third parties to provide this information.

In this case it will be the news agency Reuters and the National Election Pool (a consortium of news outlets conducting exit polls at ballot stations).

The Pool is currently comprised of (the American) ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, after Fox News and the Associated Press left following less than accurate results at the 2016 election.

Ever since Facebook was used by foreign agents to manipulate the 2016 election, Zuckerberg has insisted that it is no longer a conduit for misinformation and election disruption. Photo / AP

Facebook is trying to avoid a repeat of the chaotic 2016 US election and the scandals that followed and have brought in a suite of new measures in an attempt to prevent its platform being exploited in ways that could adversely impact on the ballot and democracy in general.

According to at least one former employee, Facebook places a larger emphasis on issues in the United States – where it was founded, based and can be regulated – than it does in other countries it operates in and the company is going to quite an effort to try and ensure the integrity of the US election this time around.