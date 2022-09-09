Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest-reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

Google has commemorated the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a touching but muted tribute.

Users who access the search engine's homepage will be greeted with a greyscale logo, in lieu of the site's normal rainbow graphic.

Underneath the search bar is a black ribbon to symbolise remembrance and mourning.

However once users click on the grey logo, they're taken to a search page for Queen Elizabeth II. This includes a wrap-up of the latest news stories about the monarch, plus the top search queries and a short biography.

Google's homepage was stripped back in homage to the Queen. Photo / Google

On Twitter, the search engine's CEO Sundar Pichai also paid tribute to the monarch.

"Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," he tweeted.

"Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed."

The 96-year-old died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after a record-breaking 70-year reign on the throne. On Thursday, Prince Charles was seen rushing to his mother's bedside, followed by Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

Since her passing, tributes have flowed in from all over the world. Mourners flocked to Buckingham Palace in the hours after the news broke.

The scene outside Buckingham Palace just minutes after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death was made.



A double rainbow appears above the monument of our 2nd longest serving monarch - Queen Victoria pic.twitter.com/2Ya6CdG2xr — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 8, 2022

Adorned in the Union Jack, supporters were seen singing 'God Save the Queen' as a double rainbow appeared in the sky.

The royal family have confirmed that the newly installed King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral Castle, before returning to London on Friday.

King Charles III will then meet the Ascension Council at 10am at St James's Palace where he will officially be proclaimed as King.