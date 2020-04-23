Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has been forced to apologise after he forgot to use the "mute" button and was caught swearing about a Labour colleague.

To the horror of everyone else in the call, the Welsh minister was heard muttering "what the f*** is the matter with her?", referring to Cardiff Central AM Jenny Rathbone.

The Labour MP has been questioning the Welsh government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic before the incident happened.

The gaffe made headlines around the globe.

His colleagues on the same Zoom call could not hide their shock as they heard the words.

Gething has since apologised to Rathbone but opposite leaders are calling for him to be sacked.

"I'm obviously embarrassed about my comments at the end of questions today. I've sent a message apologising and offered to speak to Jenny Rathbone if she wishes to do so," he tweeted.

"It is an unwelcome distraction at a time of unprecedented challenge."

The Zoom meeting was quickly halted after the incident, not before Rathbone got up from her seat and walked off camera.