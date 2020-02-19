Cyber safety experts have warned about a new and dangerous trend on social media that has lead to at least one death and multiple injuries.

The "Skullbreaker" game, which has gone viral on TikTok, involves three people standing side-by-side tricking the middle person into jumping and having their legs kicked from underneath them.

Brazilian TV station Costa Branca has reported that a 16-year-old girl died because of the prank in December.

The game involves two people knocking a third off balance while they jump in the air. Photo / Twitter

Another incident, in Venezuela, was recorded and shared on TikTok of a young schoolboy playing the game and crashing down onto hard concrete. The Mirror reports that the boy ended up in the intensive care unit.

A third incident saw a young boy being tricked by friends into doing the Skullbreaker, which knocked him unconscious and caused head injuries.

"It never ceases to amaze me the stupidity of people," cyber safety expert Susan McLean told Yahoo News Australia.

"Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing and they need to have conversations with them about what's acceptable behaviour on the internet."

McLean urges those using social media to not participate in activities "that are likely going to cause you or someone else harm".

"All you can do is have conversations with your children about their behaviour both on and offline – that's your job as a parent, to make sure your children travel safely through life to the best of your ability."