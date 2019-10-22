A test showed that activating dark mode on your iPhone can increase the battery life by 30 per cent.

The experiment was shared on YouTube comparing two smartphones - one on light mode and the other on dark mode until the phone ran out of battery.

The iPhone on light mode died while the dark mode phone had 30 per cent battery remaining.

The team behind the YouTube video used two robotic arms for the test which used the iPhones through a variety of apps like a standard user.

Two hours into the experiment the dark mode iPhone was on 88 per cent and the light mode phone was on 83 per cent.

After four hours the dark mode dropped to 72 per cent while light node had just 57 per cent.

The experiment was conducted by YouTube channel, PhoneBuff. Photo / YouTube

The YouTubers noted at the end of the video that results may vary depending on a user's brightness and the iPhone model.

The experiment was conducted by YouTube channel, PhoneBuff, which used iPhone XS Max handsets.

The dark mode feature is part of Apple's iOS 13 release that is now available.

The mode is not only beneficial for battery life, but many iOS 13 users have also said that the black background is much easier on the eyes and beneficial when browsing at night.