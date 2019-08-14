A woman has been left stunned after an Amazon delivery driver hurled a box of light bulbs through her upstairs window.

Leicestershire woman Claudine McLaren returned home on Monday to find a note at her door saying her parcel had been delivered

Claudine's "Sorry we missed you" card had a handwritten note from the driver saying he had put the delivery "through an open window".

She was left scratching her head as all her downstairs windows were closed.

But after walking upstairs, she soon discovered the package had been thrown from the delivery driver through the top window and landed in her room.

"We thought it was hilarious, he must have been confident," she said.

"My mum said he was probably a cricketer."

The delivery note explained where the parcel had been delivered. Photo / Claudine McLaren

Claudine was amazed at the driver's accuracy, saying the parcel was about 22cm x 22cm in length and the window not much bigger at 42cm x 48cm.

Amazingly, the driver managed to get the lights through the window without causing any damage.

She said: "The window is ten foot up and there's no evidence he's used a ladder.

"It's quite a public place, someone must have seen him do it. I'd love to find out. I guess I'd have felt differently had the bulbs been broken."

While the customer found the situation funny, Amazon said it expected all packages to be handled with care from its delivery partners.

"We have very high standards for our delivery partners and expect every package to be handled with care."