A British TV presenter and fed-up dad of six Colin Brazier, 50, has been praised by parents online after chucking his daughter's phone off a balcony.

The Sky News presenter Colin Brazier tweeted that he'd hurled his daughter's phone into a field as a form of punishment.

Mr Brazier captioned the photo: "Somewhere in the field, off this balcony, is my teenage daughter's recently-hurled smartphone.

"I'm sure a more constructive dialogue was possible, but sometimes following up on a parental threat simply has its own immutable logic."

Mr Brazier did not acknowledge what his daughter had done to merit punishment.

But the additional #getstuffedinstagram hashtag might have said it all.

The presenter has five daughters — Edith, 19, Agnes, 15, Constance, 14, Gwendolyn, 12, and Katharine, 10 — but hasn't confirmed which girl's phone he chucked.

The Twitter post was admired by many, with the photo racking up 644 likes and 87 replies.

You won't be the first or the last parent to do that. #beentheredonethat — Dianne Z v Heerden (@dianvh2102) March 21, 2019

My kids get "disconnected" if they mess up! Gadget free for a day or two. Eldest gets grounded.

A friend has thrown an xbox down the stairs.

Needs must.❤ — Diane (@DianeCo58599893) March 21, 2019

One said: "I hear you Colin … I've smashed 2 with the pestle & mortar after throwing on tiled kitchen floor wasn't effective enough."

Another added: "My son was messing about with his breakfast. Told him to eat it (or) I'll put it over his head … he didn't eat it … he wore it. If ur going to make threats, u have to follow them through."

With a third posting: "Colin — I once threw freshly baked muffins (for No 2 child's birthday) off a balcony after some bad behaviour. Hysterics followed, but the lesson was learnt!"

However, not everyone agreed ...

One Twitter user wrote: "Hmm very grown up thing to do. Bully behaviour. Just because you can doesn't mean you should.

"If this was two adults I actually don't think this would be viewed in the same way. Personally can't imagine she has more respect for you after doing this either."

Hmm very grown up thing to do. Bully behaviour. Just because you can doesn't mean you should. If this was two adults I actually don't think this would be viewed in the same way. Personally can't imagine she has more respect for you after doing this either. — Rach (@RCK198) March 20, 2019

