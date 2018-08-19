Jubilee Stadium was a hub of activity on Sunday as hundreds of locals attended the Whanganui Home and Lifestyle Show.

There were over 120 exhibitors at the two-day show which started on Saturday, featuring plenty of homeware for sale and new taste and craft sites.

Paul and Samantha McMahon were among the masses and attend the home show almost every year.

"I think anybody that's a home owner who is constantly doing work on their house, they're always looking at new products and what's around," Paul said.

"It's just that curiosity of wanting to discover something new, we just bought a set of knives, they sounded pretty good and were a bargain."

Hundreds of people packed out Jubilee Stadium on London Street for the Whanganui Home and Lifestyle Show. Photo / Stuart Munro

Samantha said the knives looked sharp and at $20 were worth trying out.

"The technology looks good, I like to see the new inventions and you get to physically see some of the products that you're looking at buying.

"We've found something that we liked and bought it at the last few shows."

The McMahons attended both days of the show.

"It's been busy both days, we came through yesterday for something at the gym and it was packed," Samantha said.

"It's affordable, the entrance fee is only a gold coin so it's not a huge door charge, if we wanted to bring the kids along too, we could."