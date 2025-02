New Zealand's new deal with Vietnam, citizen arrest laws to be eased and international tourist spending on the rise.

By RNZ

Facebook is reportedly down for many users globally.

There has been a huge spike in outage reports in New Zealand since about 2.30pm on Thursday, but it appears to have extended worldwide.

Users are unable to access the desktop domain, and are instead greeted by a “sorry, something went wrong” message.

“We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can”, it continues with only a ‘go back’ and ‘help’ button offered.