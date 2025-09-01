Advertisement
Being AI fined $50,000 over NZX governance breaches

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read

Michael Stiassny is the chair of Being AI. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Being AI has been publicly censured and fined $50,000 by New Zealand’s Markets Disciplinary Tribunal for breaching NZX governance rules.

The tribunal said on Tuesday that Being AI was in breach of NZX Listing Rules for two months after the sudden resignations of independent directors Andrew Higgs

