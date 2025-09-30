Panos Panay, head of Amazon's Devices and Services team, introduces the new Kindle Scribe. Amazon has announced its next generation of Kindle, Ring, Blink, Fire TV, and Echo devices. Photo / Charly Triballeau, AFP

Amazon has unveiled the latest generation of connected products, featuring enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities designed to make interactions with AI more frequent and natural.

Nearly 20 years after the launch of the Kindle e-reader, the Seattle-based online retail giant now offers a family of connected devices, from the Echo smart speaker to the Ring doorbell and Fire TV.

Amazon now aims to multiply their capabilities through AI, but wants to use it “without getting in the way”, said Panos Panay, head of devices and services, during a New York presentation.

The company had already made a major move into AI enhancements with the February launch of Alexa+, an upgraded version of the Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon’s ambition, like that of competitors Google, LG and Samsung, is to become the connected home nerve centre.