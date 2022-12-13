This year's recipients of the PM Pacific Youth Awards. Photo / Supplied

Some of the country’s brightest and talented young Pasifika have been honoured for their work and achievements in this year’s Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Awards.

Nine people have been honoured in eight different categories in this year’s awards; which recognise and celebrate outstanding achievement and excellence of Pacific young people aged between 17 to 24 years old.

The awards have been running for 12 years; established in 2010 by then Prime Minister Sir John Key in a bid to honour high-achieving Pacific youth.

Those who have been recognised in the awards over the years have gone on to do greater things in their respective fields as a result.

Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, acknowledged the role of this generation.

“Pacific young people are a fast-growing and diverse group in Aotearoa New Zealand, with over 50 per cent being younger than 25 years old.

“You may have heard me talk about young people showcasing the six Bs - brown, brainy, beautiful, bicultural, bilingual and bold.”

He said those recognised this year represented the talent, tautua (service) and innovation they possess - as well as the contribution and service they make to their community and country.

This year’s recipients represent not only different parts of the Pacific region in their family backgrounds, but also different areas of society in their chosen interests.

Eunique Ikiua receives this year’s Language, Culture & Identity award and is described as one of the few Pacific people affecting change in the technology industry.

Eunique Ikiua. Photo / Supplied

“This year alone, she has presented to more than 3000 Māori and Pacific students through panels, workshops and education events - particularly in South and West Auckland,” a blurb about the young woman reads.

Latayvia Tualasea Tautai picks up this year’s Leadership and Inspiration gong.

A proud product of her Samoan grandparents’ migrant dream, she credits their collective prayers in helping shape her into the person she is today.

Latayvia Tualasea Tautai. Photo / Supplied

“She lives her life with empathy and pride and is a strong advocate for women’s rights and women’s health in her role as a senior associate at the Young Women’s Christian Association Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Commercial and Corporate award is given to Vaofusi Salvis Laurenson this year.

Vaofusi Salvis Laurenson. Photo / Supplied

Currently working as the head business Tuakana tutor at the University of Auckland, Laurenson unapologetically ensures that Pasifika perspectives and values are always embraced and talked about on campus.

The next recipient is Emeline Latu, who receives the Teaching and Education award.

She blew the judges away with her mission to educate those around her about the importance of Tongan culture and values.

Emeline Latu. Photo / Supplied

The young Tongan woman is studying towards a Bachelor of Arts majoring in education at the Auckland University of Technology.

“[She] believes that being a teacher will give her the power to create change within the education system.”

To’e Lokeni is the winner of the Business and Entrepreneurship award and is said to be a beacon of hope for budding entrepreneurs.

To'e Lokeni. Photo / Supplied

“To’e is the second person in his household to attend university - about to commence a Bachelor of Commerce at Victoria University with a goal to help alleviate financial pressures at home.”

Annafinau Tukuitonga receives this year’s Arts, Culture and Creativity award.

The young leader has a passion for music and loves to inspire young Pacific people through that passion.

Annafinau Tukuitonga. Photo / Supplied

“Over the past year, she was the New Zealand Country Music youth ambassador and she hopes to study commercial music at Massey University next year.”

The Community Star accolade goes has two recipients this year: Maia Mariner and Mary Ieremia-Allan.

Mariner has long been a community star; having come up with the non-for-profit project Lazy Sneaker when she was just 12 years old.

“The idea was to motivate people to donate their lazy or unused sneakers to young people so they could play, participate and reach their full potential.”

Maia Mariner. Photo / Supplied

Since the launch of her project, the initiative has brought more than 10,000 pairs of shoes to help youngsters and also gained recognition from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ieremia-Allan has devoted much of her life to captaining national sports teams, leading orchestras, choreographing siva Samoa, leading youth in church, tutoring in academia and pioneering initiatives in youth politics.

Mary Ieremia-Allan. Photo / Supplied

Last year, she also initiated the inaugural Hamilton City Council chambers youth submission around the effects the council’s financial plan had on young people.

The final award for the International Scholar accolade goes to Mele ‘Ofa-Ki-Vila Mafi this year.

Hailing from the Kingdom of Tonga, she is paving the way as a young Pacific woman in the engineering sector; pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at Auckland University.

Having just wrapped up her third year in the course, she is also an undergraduate transport engineer and research assistant.

‘The future of Pacific Aotearoa is bright’

Aupito paid tribute to this year’s successful group; saying they were among the top echelon of Pacific young achieves in the country.

He called them advocates for their respective languages and cultures and acknowledged their leadership, entrepreneurship and efforts in various sectors including the arts, education and their local community.

“All of the 2022 recipients have created a positive impact on their chosen field in recent years and they are an integral part of the Pacific community.

“The future of Pacific Aotearoa is very bright indeed.”