Humid rain showers didn’t stop Aucklanders getting around the CBD and Wynyard Quarter, Auckland. Photo / Jason Dorday

New Zealand’s sweltering stretch of weather is set to be interrupted this coming week with wet spells forecast for most regions across the country. Showers are expected in Auckland this morning from 8am with the weather set to change at 3pm with heavy showers. A high of 26C is forecast.

Rain is also predicted on Tuesday morning in the City of Sails but it will clear, leaving partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day with a high of 24C.

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said Kiwis best take advantage of any sunny weather they get before the rain sets in this week.

“If you haven’t washed your car, now’s a great time to get that much-needed car wash and watering done,” he said.

“Frontal rain for much of the motu with heavy falls about Taranaki Maunga and downpours from east Northland to the Bay of Plenty in the evening.”

There will be cloudy conditions passing over the North Island in the coming days - with rain from Taranaki to Wellington.

The capital can expect scattered showers with strong winds in the afternoon today and a high of 21C.

Both Tauranga and Hamilton can expect a high of 25C today with showers turning to heavy rain in the afternoon.

Gisborne stays dry until the rain arrives in the afternoon. Northerly winds will ease in the afternoon amid a high of 27C.

There are also heat alerts today in Whangārei, Auckland, Whitianga, Thames, Napier, Whanganui, and Motueka.

A cold front will be moving up the South Island, bringing heavy rain to the West Coast and triggering a rain watch for the Westland ranges until 8pm today.

Then, as the week approaches, it will be mainly fine with a few showers in the south.

Exercise and sprinklers in Auckland's Victoria Park. Photo / Michael Craig

A moderate fire risk exists for eastern areas from Kaikōura to Central Otago.

There will still be a strong wind watch for the Canterbury high Country till midnight tonight.

As that front moves onto the North Island there will be some heavy falls and a watch for rain about and north of Taranaki Maunga 2am to 2pm today.

A cooler change behind the front has the southern towns dropping to the teens by midday today with Invercargill expecting 11C, Clutha 10C and Dunedin 12C.

For the South Island rain clears the top of the island followed by showers on the east coast. There is lots of sunshine for those inland places and to the West Coast, too.

A few showers will pepper the Southland coast which will experience cool southwesterly winds.

Fine weather saw people walk around Te Atatū Peninsula. Photo / Alex Burton







