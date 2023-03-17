The last part of the Voices Of The Pacific series pays tribute to one of Tuvalu's first RSE workers to arrive in New Zealand, the late Keith Taulealea. Video / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

He came to New Zealand from one of the most isolated countries in the world in order to support his family in the motherland.

Keith Taulealea was among the first group of workers to arrive from the small Pacific nation of Tuvalu - population of about 11,000 - to work at vineyards and orchards under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.

He would go on to work for Blenheim-based company Hortus Ltd for 12 years before his death a few years ago.

Taulealea’s story and those who he inspired is the last part of the Voices Of The Pacific docu-series that highlights the lives of Pacific RSE workers around New Zealand. The documentary has been created by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation and HortNZ.

Photographs of the late Keith Taulealea, who was one of the first people from Tuvalu to take part in the RSE scheme. Photo / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

Hortus Ltd owner and managing director, Aaron AJ Jay, paid tribute to a person who valued his time earning for his family and also genuinely wanted his fellow workers to do well in their jobs for the betterment of their families too.

“What inspired me most was just his desire to make sure his kids had a choice in life,” Jay said.

“He was just born to lead.”

A leader’s will to serve

One of the young workers from Tuvalu, Tongaitapu Niiti, remembers Taulealea when he first arrived also.

“He prepared everything for us when we came here. He was a good man and also hardworking.”

Niiti also remembers the words of encouragement and advice his old friend used to say to young workers who were still fresh to their new life away from the islands.

“That’s the most important thing he always told us: ‘You come here for work. You’re not here for holiday’.”

Lynne Taulealea feeds a young child at her home in Tuvalu. Photo / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

Back home in Tuvalu, Lynne Taulealea sits in her humble house and looks at the framed photos around her showing a man smiling back.

She speaks about the first time she heard about registrations being opened to residents on their island home wanting to take part in the RSE scheme.

“I sent my husband to register his name. They were the first group to go on the scheme from Tuvalu. I’m so proud.”

Acknowledging the children around her and the home they live in, she says of her late husband: “To me, this is the fruit of being a diligent worker. That’s why I am so proud.”

It has been almost 16 years since the RSE scheme started in New Zealand to allow the viticulture and horticulture industries here to recruit people from around the Pacific to carry out seasonal work.

Initially, five Pacific Island nations were involved - Samoa, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga and Tuvalu. Now nine nations take part in the scheme and include workers from Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Nauru.

Tongaitapu Niiti fondly remembers his old friend, fellow Tuvalu RSE worker Keith Taulealea. Photo / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

It started off with a cap of 1500 workers. In the 2022-23 period, a cap of 19,000 workers was signed off.

For his leadership and work ethic, the company that Taulealea dedicated his life to for 12 years created a trophy in his name to honour the worker who stood out each season.

Taulealea would learn of the trophy while on his deathbed.

Niiti, who visited him at the time, said: “He was crying and crying. He wished he was here. And I said: ‘It’s okay. I’ll work for you’.”

Jay acknowledged that the award was about honouring a powerful person whose example was inspirational to others.

“What that represents is the key person that stands out from the season - that’s turned up and done those fundamental things...season after season.”