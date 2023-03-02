Fijian RSE worker Aporosa Bulinitarawereierenavula calls Hawke's Bay his second home. He knows what it's like to rebuild after a cyclone. Video / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

Aporosa Bulinitarawereierenavula has seen first-hand what it is like to live through and, more importantly, rebuild after a cyclone. His story is the third part in a series highlighting the Voices Of The Pacific documentary launched by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation and HortNZ to highlight the lives of seasonal workers.

Growing up in the islands of Fiji, Aporosa Bulinitarawereierenavula knows what it is like to pick up the pieces after a cyclone.

“When the cyclone hits, it’s pretty scary. Huge waves [come] crashing right into the village. Branches, iron roofing flying everywhere.

“The sound and pressure - it’s like something big falling from the sky.”

In February, 2016, one of the most severe tropical cyclones recorded - dubbed Cyclone Winston - tore through Fiji. As a category 5 strength cyclone, it was expected to be catastrophic.

A total of 44 people would be killed. Whole villages were left flattened and 540,000 would be affected.

Bulinitarawereierenavula had just arrived back in New Zealand for another year of seasonal work when news broke of the cyclone making landfall in his motherland.

The 35-year-old works at the R.J Flowers orchard in the Hawke’s Bay, picking apples and kiwifruit, under the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme with a number of Pacific Island nations.

Aporosa Bulinitarawereierenavula, from Fiji, is a seasonal worker in the Hawke's Bay. Image / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

“I cried because I was not [there]. Everyone felt devastated,” he said of his fellow Fijian RSE workers.

Bulinitarawereierenavula would learn that the veranda and kitchen of his home on the small island of Wayalailai - on the Yasawa group of islands - had been blown away in the storm. The house roof only just managed to stay intact.

No deaths were recorded on the island where Bulinitarawereierenavula’s family live.

The rebuild of an island paradise

After Cyclone Winston, Bulinitarawereierenavula and his fellow RSE colleagues from Fiji worked hard to earn and save money so they could help in the rebuild back home; which included buying building materials and generators to send to Fiji.

“I was able to get the materials needed for the buildings to withstand cyclones.

The Bulinitarawereierenavula family outside their home in Wayalailai, Yasawa, Fiji. Photo / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

“I bought a power generator to supply electricity, I was able to purchase the boat with a motor engine to extend the houses, installation of solar [panel] system.

“Even bought a big screen TV for my kids,” Bulinitarawereierenavula smiles.

“I’ve started to set the impossible goals - things that I would never have achieved back home.”

Cyclone Gabrielle and the rebuild of home away from home

A new year of work has only just started for Bulinitarawereierenavula, who touched down in Hawke’s Bay late last week ahead of his eighth year of working at the orchard.

He was in Fiji when Cyclone Gabrielle struck New Zealand and caused devastating flooding in parts of the North Island; namely Hawke’s Bay, which Bulinitarawereierenavula says he regards as his home away from home.

Aporosa Bulinitarawereierenavula is a seasonal worker from Fiji and has seen first-hand the work it takes to rebuild after a cyclone. Image / Pacific Cooperation Foundation

“It was devastating and very sad at the same time watching [the news]. It is a first experience for you guys, but in Fiji, cyclones are kind of normal.

“I’m very grateful to be here to give a hand to our families in Hawke’s Bay.”

For a while, he was unsure whether he and other RSE workers due to return to New Zealand last week would be coming, as news arrived that many orchards in Hawke’s Bay had been wiped out.

However, the orchard he works for was mostly unaffected and they were able to return to New Zealand to work.

“Our orchard survived the flood. It’s muddy because the tractor can’t come down the road, but we are okay. We are picking the fruit.”

Last week, troops from Fiji arrived in the region to help with the cyclone clean-up, after New Zealand formally accepted an offer from the Fijian Government to help in the cyclone aftermath.

Bulinitarawereierenavula said: “We’re very proud of that - us Fijians working here in New Zealand. We’ve been calling this our second home, Hawke’s Bay, so we are happy they are here to help.

“People are physically and emotionally affected. But if we work together, we can always overcome.”