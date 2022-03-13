Vanuatu Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkon. Photo / RNZ

Vanuatu's newly appointed Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkon, says the government is preparing to offer short term contracts for retired nurses and third year student nurses to combat a staffing shortage as the country tries to cope with soaring Covid-19 figures.

It has also identified facilities in Port Vila and throughout the country that will become isolation sites to combat Covid-19, including the national stadium, the nursing school and a fitness centre.

The latest official figures show 128 active cases of Covid, including 59 new ones as of Thursday.

Three are on Sanma and the rest on Efate.

Three people are in hospital with one critical.

The entire country remains on Alert Level 3 and all inward flights have been suspended for the next month.

Mr Leingkon also said more PPE and other medical equipment has been sent to the provinces.

He said all dispensary and health centres throughout the country will be used as Covid testing sites.

Opposition wants answers

The opposition leader is accusing the county's prime minister of bending rules for certain MPs, suggesting this has caused Covid-19 to enter into the community.

Ralph Regenvanu, leader of the opposition in Vanuatu. Photo / RNZ

In a statement Ralph Regenvau called for Prime Minister, Bob Loughman, his deputy, Ishmael Kalsakau, and MP Tony Iauko, to be investigated for their role in causing the coronavirus outbreak.

Regenvavu made several claims against the three men, including Loughman's decision to lift a travel ban on incoming flights last month - that he claims was specifically to allow Mr Kalsakau to return to Port Vila.

He alleged Iauko breached Covid-19 protocols by entering and exiting the quarantine facilities, unlawfully "to socialise".

As a result, the MP came into contact with at least 120 other ni-Vanuatu people in the community, who have now travelled to other parts of the country.

He also claimed Kalsakau left quarantine last Sunday - when he was supposed to remain in isolation for another seven days - without the proper authorisation from the Director of Public Health.

Regenvavu said the political leaders acted in their personal and political interests and put the wider population at risk.

He has called for Loughman to resign.

RNZ Pacific has sought comment from the Vanuatu Government.