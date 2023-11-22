Members of the Royal NZ Navy have teamed up with Fijian authorities to deliver food rations and supplies to those affected by Cyclone Mal. Photo / Fiji National Disaster Management Office

Kiwi and Fijian authorities have joined forces to deliver much-needed food and supplies to island groups badly hit by last week’s tropical cyclone.

Members of the Royal New Zealand Navy and Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office have been travelling to a number of islands - including Yasawa, Vatulele and the Mamanuca group - for the last few days to hand over food and aid to villagers.

The HMNZ Manawanui, carrying two shipping containers of food ration supplies, arrived in the region late last week after Tropical Cyclone Mal - which reached a Category 3 strong event - battered the islands with heavy rain and hurricane-force winds.

Despite initial fears it could cause more prolonged damage, the cyclone weakened.

Food rations and aid supplies are delivered to island groups in Fiji badly affected by Tropical Cyclone Mal last week. Photo / Fiji NDMO

The aid provided by New Zealand includes more than 800 food ration packs.

Director of Fiji’s NDMO, Vasiti Soko, thanked the New Zealand Government for helping in their hour of need.

Rugby balls bring smiles to youngsters

“The provision of HMNZ Manawanui to be able to assist the Fiji Government in transporting these relief supplies across to our affected population is a testament to our deep friendship and duavata (interconnections) spirit that we as a people of the blue Pacific share.”

Crew members from the HMNZ Manawanui gift local children in Fiji rugby balls while out delivering aid to islands affected by Tropical Cyclone Mal. Photo / Fiji NDMO

While authorities have been visiting the various islands this week, it seems the Kiwi crew members have been a hit with villagers - with Navy members gifting rugby balls to local children.

“A big shout-out to the crew members of the HMNZ Manawanui for spreading joy along the way by generously donating rugby balls to the children on the island,” Fiji’s NDMO said online.

Fijian personnel on board will carry out initial damage assessments at each island and will assess any damage on the ground - everything from infrastructure and agricultural issues to health and needs of the people.

“This exercise is critical, as it will determine the extent of damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Mal to these communities - providing valuable information for our response,” Soko said.