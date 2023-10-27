The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are ready to assist Vanuatu with post-cyclone recovery. Video / IFRC

By RNZ

The provincial education office in Penama province in Vanuatu says more than 15,000 students will be affected after the destruction of classrooms by Cyclone Lola across Ambae, Maewo and Pentecost islands.

Deputy principal education officer of Penama, Christina Garuleo said there are more than 4000 students on Ambae, over 3000 on Maewo and more than 10 000 on Pentecost.

Of those Pentecost suffered the most damage after its school buildings had already been wrecked by a cyclone in 2020.

The principal of Melsisi School in Central Pentecost, Joseph Molkis, said all of his 400 students have already been sent home.

The country was now entering the rainy and cyclone season and they could not take students back.

He said they will stay at home until the start of the new school year next year, except for those with end of year exams.

Molkis said Cyclone Harold in 2020 destroyed all the classrooms and since then pupils have been in temporary shelters fashioned into classrooms.

After Harold the dormitories were re-usable once the louvre windows were replaced, but they have all been smashed again by Lola.

Damage to Ranwadi College on South Pentecost, Vanuatu. Photo / X / yumitalem

He said they were still waiting for funding from the government intended for repairs after Cyclone Harold but now they were facing triple the cost.

In the wake of Cyclone Lola schools in Shefa, Tafea, and Torba provinces re-opened on Friday but a more cautious approach was being taken in provinces severely affected by the cyclone, namely Malampa and Penama.

In cases where damage was extensive, they were considering the use of other buildings to ensure a safe learning environment.

The examination schedules, however, will remain unchanged but the Ministry of Education was exploring alternative measures to support students who may have suffered setbacks.

RNZ’s correspondent in Vanuatu, Hilaire Bule, said the possibility of some distance learning facilities was being considered.

Acting director general of MoET, Serge Lewawa, said it was important students facing exams resumed their education as quickly as possible.

For those not in exam years, it would be better if they remained at home and teachers would provide them with home schooling packages.

Alternatively, online learning could be provided.

Schools were being asked to complete the Education Rapid Assessment Form by 1 November.

