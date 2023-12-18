From left: Samora Kake (1st runner-up), Annie Kaio (winner) and Eddstar Tupolo (2nd runner-up).

Amid Samoa’s vibrant fa’afafine pageantry, the stars aligned for three voyagers from Aotearoa.

Their radiant presence illuminated the stage, claiming a crown and accolades in a symphony of celebration.

Annie Kaio from Hawke’s Bay, Samora Kake from Auckland and Eddstar Tupolo from Wellington finished as the top three.

Annie Kaio in her gown, another winning category for the new Miss Fa'afafine 2023-24.

Kaio won all the night’s main awards, including creative wear, talent, swimwear, an evening gown and an interview.

“Having prepped way ahead of time, I was comforted that things were going to be great, but I did not expect to win or to make a historical crowning as the first-ever clean sweep in the history of Miss Samoa Fa’afafine.

“All the hard work, tears, arguments, and sweat paid off.”

Kaio is from the villages of Fagalii, Maasina Fagaloa, Sapo’e Falealili, Sataoa and Lotofaga in Samoa.

“It took a lot of thought and planning to finally decide to compete for Miss SFA 2023.

“It was on my bucket list; all I had to do was wait for the right time and when my heart felt it was right to compete.”

“SaMaori” Kake claimed the spotlight as the first runner-up, commanding the stage with magnetic presence and undeniable skills.

Samora Kake, a bicultural beauty "kween" from West Auckland, finished runner-up in this year’s Miss Samoa Fa’afafine Pageant in Samoa.

“I acknowledged my Māori whakapapa in my introduction. From that moment on, I received a lot of appreciation and admiration for representing both my cultures authentically.

“The idea of also representing not only ourselves as NZ-born fa’afafine but also the multiple generations who have migrated to New Zealand within the last century.”

Eddstar proudly secured the position of second runner-up, further affirming their remarkable abilities and charm in the eyes of the judging panel.

Returning to their roots in New Zealand, the trio plan to implement more programmes and awareness campaigns.

“This is only the beginning; you will see more from us three working together, in particular our roles within our jobs, to advocate and implement more programmes and initiatives for our fa’afafine community.”

The SFA (Samoa Fa’afafine Association) oversees the pageant. Contestants participate in pre-pageant events such as church services and blessings, speech contests, health organisation panels and TikTok challenges.

Miss Fa’afafine is unique as it honours the island nation’s third-gender tradition.