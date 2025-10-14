Fonua and his wife, Mary, started the Vava’u Press Limited in 1979, initially as a quarterly magazine before transitioning to an online news service.

Matangi Tonga Online is known as an independent news agency that “has no allegiance to government, or to any political body”.

Tributes are pouring in for the “towering figure in Pacific journalism” from friends and colleagues.

Mapa Ha’ano Taumalolo said Fonua “was firm, immovable, and impartial” as a journalist.

“He never feared those in power when it came to asking hard questions. He had a very soft voice, but his questions were hard as a rock. I can’t recall if he was ever sued in court for defamation throughout his media career. Rest in peace, Legend,” Taumalolo wrote in a Facebook post.

Matangi Tonga journalist Linny Folau described her former boss and mentor for over two decades as “humble and gentle giant with an infectious laugh, funny and always up for a cold beer”.

ABC Pacific’s Tongan journalist Marian Kupu shared that Fonua “shaped generations of Tongan journalism”, describing him as “a steady voice of truth and a teacher”.

“He played a major role in shaping and upholding the foundations of journalism in Tonga, paving the way for many of us who followed,” she said.

New Zealand journalist and editor of The Pacific Newroom Facebook group Michael Field said Fonua was “a towering figure in Pacific journalism and culture: gracious, funny, always well informed, a proud Tongan and inspiring editor”.

RNZ Pacific senior journalist Iliesa Tora said Fonua was a great journalist “who wrote it like it was...straight up and uncensored”.

Tonga Media Association (TMA) also expressed their condolences.

“Pesi spoke at our class at Queen Salote College (QSC), in 1987, on why, how and the challenges of becoming a journalist,” TMA president Taina Kami Enoka shared.

“I was hooked. I taught at QSC for a year and joined at Tonga Chronicle or Kalonikali Tonga in December, 1990. Rest in Peace, Pesi Fonua. You will be dearly missed. ‘Ofa atu, Mary and family.”

- RNZ