An aircraft belonging to Lulutai Airline, which was started by the government about two years ago. Photo / Facebook.com@Lulutai Airline Ltd

By Don Wiseman of RNZ

Tourism in Tonga is in turmoil with no domestic air services operating.

Last week, the only available aircraft in the government-owned airline, Lulutai, ran off the runway at Eua Airport and it has since been grounded.

It is not yet clear why the aircraft, a Chinese built Harbin Y-12, failed to get airborne.

RNZ Pacific correspondent in Tonga, Kalafi Moala, said the passengers travelled back to Tongatapu by sea.

Moala said the impact on tourism has been significant.

“The word has been out for tourists who make their bookings from overseas and Lulutai of course is the only domestic airline that serves the outer islands,” he said.

“A lot of the tourists want to come and go to the outer islands. Because of the uncertainty of that it is really affecting tourism here in Tonga at this time.”

Earlier this year, the airline had to ground its main aircraft due to issues and the Tongan prime minister had to shut down criticism of how the airline was being managed.

Moala said all that is publicly known about the aircraft running off the runway this time was that there were mechanical problems and the pilot could not control it.

He said the government had indicated it might be able to lease another aircraft.

Lulutai Airline Limited was started by the government about two years ago, replacing privately owned Real Tonga.

The new airline absorbed most of the assets of Real Tonga but the owner of that company has now called on the government to allow private enterprise back into the sector.

RNZ Pacific has contacted Lulutai Airline, the Tourism Ministry and Tonga Tourism Authority for comment.