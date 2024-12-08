- Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned ahead of a no confidence motion.
By RNZ
Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned, the Tongan Parliament office has confirmed.
Hu’akavameiliku resigned in parliament on Monday, ahead of the no confidence motion.
“At the opening of today’s [Monday] session a teary-eyed Prime Minister asked the Lord Speaker if he could say a few words, before the motion was tabled. He was permitted to address the House,” Matangi Tonga reports.