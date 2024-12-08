Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni. Photo / UN

“I’ll be resigning immediately according to the constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister defeated a previous vote of no confidence in September last year.

According to Matangi Tonga, the motion for the no-confidence vote had not been tabled and there was no debate on it.

Parliament has been adjourned for lunch and will resume at 2pm, local time.

Hu’akavameiliku will hold a news conference at lunchtime.