Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

Tongan PM Hu'akavameiliku resigns

RNZ
Quick Read
Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald
  • Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned ahead of a no confidence motion.
  • He resigned in parliament on Monday, stating he would step down immediately according to the constitution.
  • Hu’akavameiliku previously defeated a no confidence vote in September last year.

By RNZ

Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned, the Tongan Parliament office has confirmed.

Hu’akavameiliku resigned in parliament on Monday, ahead of the no confidence motion.

“At the opening of today’s [Monday] session a teary-eyed Prime Minister asked the Lord Speaker if he could say a few words, before the motion was tabled. He was permitted to address the House,” Matangi Tonga reports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni. Photo / UN
Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni. Photo / UN

“I’ll be resigning immediately according to the constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister defeated a previous vote of no confidence in September last year.

According to Matangi Tonga, the motion for the no-confidence vote had not been tabled and there was no debate on it.

Parliament has been adjourned for lunch and will resume at 2pm, local time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hu’akavameiliku will hold a news conference at lunchtime.

Save

Latest from Talanoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa