Tonga has recorded its coldest temperature in almost 30 years - just 1 degree warmer than Stewart Island today.

Locals have been pictured in jackets, puffer vests and scarves in the last few days; with one couple telling a local newspaper they had started wearing up to four layers of clothing due to the colder temperatures.

On Sunday, a temperature low of 9.3C was recorded in the village of Lapaha - about 25km away from the island kingdom’s capital city, Nuku’alofa, on the main island of Tongatapu.

It is it the coldest temperature recorded since September 10, 1994, when the lowest temperature in the island nation was recorded - 8.7C and truly teeth-chattering for a Pacific Island used to temperatures in the mid-20s and early 30s.

More blankets for hospital patients and prisoners

That 9.3C was only slightly warmer than the 8C temperature recorded on Stewart Island shortly before 8.30am today.

Matangi Tonga reported that the Tonga Meteorological Services said of the unusually chilly weather: “Nights are unusually cooler now and climate is leaning towards El Nino conditions.

“We have seen this colder night-time temperature for the last four to six weeks and have been experiencing below 12C, which is not common during normal winter seasons.”

TRCS answers a call for support from our Psychiatric Ward in Vaiola Hospital during this cold winter season with the need for more blankets for their patients. 🤝🏼#StayWarmThisWinter #humanitarianaid pic.twitter.com/wGavPRTExk — Tonga Red Cross (@TongaRedCross) August 2, 2023

The Tongan Red Cross also stepped in to help provide extra blankets for patients at the country’s main hospital, Vaiola Hospital, earlier this week.

Tonga’s royal family also supplied extra blankets for prisoners at the Hu’atolitoli Prison.

A few days later, there is an El Nino alert in Tonga today and temperature highs of between 23C and 29C.

There are overnight lows of between 18C to 23C and strong wind warnings for a number of places.







