Penrith Panthers and Toa Samoa rugby league star Brian To'o and wife Sala Moesha To'o are expecting their first child. Photo / Penrith Panthers

Toa Samoa rugby league star Brian To’o and wife Sala Moesha have announced they are expecting their first child.

The 24-year-old winger for the Penrith Panthers broke the news on social media last night.

Decked out in a Penrith singlet while wife Sala Moesha also wears black, the couple is pictured standing at Penrith’s home ground - BlueBet Stadium - holding a smaller rugby league jersey bearing the name: “Baby To’o.”

The family grows 🥹 Congratulations to Bizza and Moesha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xAf1iSsdt6 — Penrith Panthers 🏆🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) May 11, 2023

A second photo shows a closer look at the shirt, which shares To’o’s jersey number 5, as well as an ultrasound photo the proud soon-to-be dad is holding.

“Our debutant,” he captioned the post, simply.

Penrith Panthers’ official social media accounts also shared the happy news and another photo of the couple - this time showing To’o holding the mini jersey, as soon-to-be mum Sala Moesha rests a hand on her belly.

“The family grows. Congratulations to Bizza and Moesha,” the team said.

Fans from around the world posted congratulatory messages for the happy couple, who were married in a traditional Samoan wedding ceremony in December.

Brian To’o, who grew up in Sydney, chose to represent Samoa over Australia last year for the Rugby League World Cup.

Despite early controversy surrounding that initial decision, he said at the time that it was a decision based on a wish to represent his culture and motherland.

Toa Samoa fans will be celebrating once again at news of one of their star players, Brian To'o, is due to become a dad. Photo / Hayden Woodward

To’o and the Toa Samoa team - which included other overseas-based Samoan players who chose the motherland - went on to become heroes for many of the Samoan community around the world.

As the team progressed through the tournament, they sparked huge support from the Samoan and Pasefika communities worldwide and particularly in Samoa, Australia, New Zealand and the US, where massive street fan parades were held.

Toa Samoa’s dream run led to a final match against England, who won 60-6.