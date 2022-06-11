The idea of the festival, ever since it began in 1993, has been to celebrate the rich culture of the Pacific peoples who take pride in their identity as Aotearoa New Zealand’s Pasifika community. Video / Auckland Unlimited

The idea of the festival, ever since it began in 1993, has been to celebrate the rich culture of the Pacific peoples who take pride in their identity as Aotearoa New Zealand’s Pasifika community. Video / Auckland Unlimited

Some of New Zealand's most well-known and up and coming Pacific and Māori musicians are showing off their talents at this year's Taste of Pasifika festival.

The event is a revamped version of Auckland's much loved Pasifika Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year but had to be cancelled in March due to then Covid restrictions.

This year's event brings Pacific foods, arts and crafts stalls, music and performances at different venues around Auckland every weekend this month - including a special Sunday Soul Sessions day that puts a spotlight on musical talent.

Tomorrow's Sunday Soul Session is happening at Lilyworld, at Mt Smart Stadium, and includes performances from Brotherhood Musiq, Turau Clark, Taisha Tari, Irene Folau, Mahaani, Daniel Patea and DJ YZUR.

Betty-Anne Monga from Ardijah, who is among acts performing at Taste of Pasifika this month. Photo / File

It follows a successful first weekend of the event that attracted crowds to The Cloud, on Auckland's Viaduct, over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Next week's line-up

Next week's Sunday Soul Session will be held at the same venue and includes acts from Mitchell Murray, Junior Soqeta, TJ Taotua and Band, Marryanne A and Kiwi favourite Ardijah.

Taste of Pasifika has events happening around Auckland every weekend this month. Photo / Dean Purcell

Today's Taste of Pasifika event was at the Vodafone Events Centre, in South Auckland, and saw an emphasis on keeping active and encouraging physical activity.

Former boxer and Dancing With the Stars contestant Dave "Brown Buttabean" Letele showed off some of his fancy footwork in an Xtreme Hip-Hop class.

Next Saturday's Taste of Pasifika - dubbed Poly Movement - will be held at the Auckland Zoo; where those attending can take part in a Poly Zumba session or a Poly Spice class, where people can learn to dance some of the most iconic dances from around the South Pacific.

Members of the public who are keen to take part will have to register to get a free ticket that will allow entry into the zoo before or after the class.

For more information, visit the Taste of Pasifika website.